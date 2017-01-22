Three people were rescued Sunday morning by authorities after their boat capsized in Mount Sinai Harbor about 200 yards offshore, according to a Suffolk County Marine Bureau official.
It was not known whether there were any injuries.
Suffolk County Marine Bureau Sgt. John Vahey said the incident happened about 8:30 a.m. and that the boat rescue by members of the Bureau and the Mount Sinai Fire Department took about 15 minutes.
Vahey said it was not known why the three were out boating during a dense fog advisory for all of Long Island, effective until 10 a.m. Sunday, or the type of boat.
“All were removed from the water and I believe there were three,” Vahey said.
Vahey said a report on the rescue was being compiled.
Comments
