Suffolk County police rescued three boaters on Sunday from the Long Island Sound after their sailboat capsized off Asharoken Beach, officials said.
Officers Keith Walters and Erik Johnson pulled William Bradford, 58, and his son, Joseph, 24, both of Asharoken, and Brianna Bowlry, 16, from the water at about 2:15 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release.
The boaters were wearing life jackets and no one was hurt, police said.
The incident occurred about 3⁄4 mile off Asharoken Beach, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.