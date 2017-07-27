East Hampton Town officials said they are pursuing legal action against dating app company Tinder after a group related to the corporate entity threw multiple large parties at a rented Montauk compound and violated noise codes.

Town Attorney Michael Sendlenski said Thursday that he is in negotiations with entrepreneur Michael Hirtenstein, the owner of 230-234 Old Montauk Hwy., and Tinder representatives after code enforcement officers cited them for multiple parties held the weekends of July 14 and 22.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Tinder employees moved out of the property Wednesday, two days before their lease was set to expire.

“It’s one thing for a family to have a party at their house. It’s another thing for a corporate entity to rent the house and use it exclusively for the promotional purpose of throwing parties,” Sendlenski said.

The party hosts did not have special-event permits, which are required for gatherings of more than 50 people, Sendlenski said. Town officials had denied their permit application — which they sought after code enforcement officers cited the house for two noise violations and not having a permit following the first party — but the group “continued to have the parties anyway,” Sendlenski said.

Officials at Tinder, which popularized swiping for mates on mobile devices, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Hirtenstein, a partner of restaurant and nightlife company EMM Group, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.