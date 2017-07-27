East Hampton Town officials said they are pursuing legal action against dating app company Tinder after a group related to the corporate entity threw multiple large parties at a rented Montauk compound and violated noise codes.
Town Attorney Michael Sendlenski said Thursday that he is in negotiations with entrepreneur Michael Hirtenstein, the owner of 230-234 Old Montauk Hwy., and Tinder representatives after code enforcement officers cited them for multiple parties held the weekends of July 14 and 22.
Tinder employees moved out of the property Wednesday, two days before their lease was set to expire.
“It’s one thing for a family to have a party at their house. It’s another thing for a corporate entity to rent the house and use it exclusively for the promotional purpose of throwing parties,” Sendlenski said.
The party hosts did not have special-event permits, which are required for gatherings of more than 50 people, Sendlenski said. Town officials had denied their permit application — which they sought after code enforcement officers cited the house for two noise violations and not having a permit following the first party — but the group “continued to have the parties anyway,” Sendlenski said.
Officials at Tinder, which popularized swiping for mates on mobile devices, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Hirtenstein, a partner of restaurant and nightlife company EMM Group, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
