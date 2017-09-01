The Town of Huntington filed an official objection with Suffolk County over the Heartland Town Square development in Brentwood Thursday, citing concerns about the potential impact on Commack Road and the Sagtikos Parkway as well as other traffic issues.

The objection was filed with the Suffolk County Planning Board, which will set a public hearing by the end of September to address the issues that Huntington Supervisor Frank T. Petrone set forth in his letter to the board.

“A proposal as transformational as Heartland demands planning that considers the effects not only within the borders of an individual town, but on the surrounding communities as well,” Petrone wrote in the letter, in which he outlined concerns about traffic mitigation for Commack Road and other local roads.

Heartland is the brainchild of developer Jerry Wolkoff, who bought the former Pilgrim State Psychiatric Center site in Brentwood from the state in 2002 for $20 million with the intent to transform it into a massive mixed-use development.

In February, the Suffolk County Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend that the Islip Town board grant the zoning change.

The Islip Town board voted unanimously in July to approve zoning changes for the first phase of the project, removing the last hurdle for Wolkoff to build the project.

Huntington’s objection may drive some changes to the traffic plans for Heartland, but the overall plan is not going to be blocked as a result, said Jennifer Casey, chairwoman of the Suffolk Planning Commission.

“I don’t think it could be revoked. There could be modifications though,” Casey said. “The job of the planning commission is not to block this project.”

A.J. Carter, a spokesman for Petrone, declined to comment further, saying the letter spoke for itself.

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter’s chief of staff, Tracey Krut, declined to comment on Petrone’s letter in an email Thursday because the town had not yet officially received the letter.

Wolkoff said Petrone’s concerns already have been addressed in other meetings and hearings.

“Tell me what substance that he put in here that wasn’t asked before the last commission,” Wolkoff said. “There isn’t one thing in this letter that hasn’t been answered.”