Huntington Town board member Tracey Edwards said Tuesday she is running for supervisor.
Edwards, 55, made the announcement at her fundraiser at Pancho Villa Restaurant in downtown Huntington.
The Dix Hills resident, a Democrat, was elected to the town board in 2013. She had run unsuccessfully for a board seat in 2001 and 2003.
Edwards retired from Verizon as regional president for operations and construction in September after 37 years with the company.
She previously served on the Elwood school board and as chairwoman of the Huntington Planning Board. She is also the Long Island regional director for the NAACP.
She is married and the mother of three grown children.
