A commercial truck driver died after crashing his 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon on Zorn Boulevard in Yaphank, the Suffolk police said.
A police spokesman confirmed the driver had died and there were no other injuries.
The truck crashed into a brick wall at the MS Packaging and Supply in an industrial complex.
