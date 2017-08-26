All eastbound lanes of Jericho Turnpike at Townline Road in Commack were closed to traffic Saturday morning because of an overturned truck, Suffolk County police said.
A police spokeswoman said the call about the accident at Jericho Turnpike and Commack Road was received at 2:53 a.m., but she said there was no other information about the incident immediately available — including whether there were injuries.
The spokeswoman said shortly before 8 a.m. that it was not known when the road would reopen because gasoline had to be cleaned up after the accident.
A photograph of the scene also showed concrete spilled onto the roadway.
