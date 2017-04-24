A stalled affordable housing project in Tuckahoe could break ground this summer, Southampton Town’s Housing Authority executive director said.

The 28-unit Sandy Hollow Cove apartment project had been on hold until the housing authority and the project’s developer could move forward in the process of gaining $30 million in state tax credits, Curtis E. Highsmith Jr., the housing authority’s executive director, said last week.

“We don’t have the money just yet,” Highsmith said Monday. “That doesn’t get paid out until we are in a position to proceed” with construction.

Sandy Hollow, which was approved by the Southampton Town Board in 2014, has languished as the housing authority and Jericho-based Georgica Green Ventures waited for the board to approve zoning for a separate housing development, Speonk Commons, Highsmith said.

Both projects were allotted the state’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program in 2015. Because the complexes were listed on the same application, both must be “ready to go” before officials can “close on the award,” Highsmith said.

The board approved Speonk Commons’ zoning on March 28. The 38-unit project could break ground by September, Highsmith said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Suffolk County Health Department must approve Sandy Hollow’s wastewater treatment plan before that project can move forward, Highsmith said. That development, which is targeted for an empty 2.6-acre parcel at 161 Sandy Hollow Rd., was proposed in 2013.

To be eligible for the state tax credit program, the projects must serve people with household incomes at 90 percent or less of the area’s median income, which is $79,799 in Southampton, according to the state’s website and 2011-2015 U.S. Census estimates.

The housing authority has constructed 15 affordable houses for first-time home buyers and a 37-unit senior condominium complex in Hampton Bays.