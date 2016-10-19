Two people were killed and a third clung to life Tuesday night after their vehicle crashed into the woods in Northampton, Southampton Town police said.

The driver, believed to be 19, and a passenger died after their Infiniti careened off County Road 51 near Suffolk County Community College’s Eastern Campus, Lt. Susan Ralph said. Another passenger sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened at about 10 p.m., authorities said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A witness reported the Infiniti was speeding when it left the road, Ralph said.

Initially, two helicopters were dispatched to airlift the victims but were called off, police said.

Other details were not immediately available, including whether emergency responders were still extricating the third victim late Tuesday. Eastport firefighters also were at the scene.

Long IslandLI car accidents