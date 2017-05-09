Two vehicles collided and one struck a tree on Middle Country Road in front of Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center after the 4:40 p.m. collision, police said.

Police said the drivers were men, but did not provide any other information.

Authorities closed the road after the collision. It was reopened Tuesday night.