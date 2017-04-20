Funerals are set for Thursday for two of the four young men whose battered bodies were found in a wooded area of a small park in Central Islip last week.
The service for Michael Lopez Banegas, 20, of Brentwood, will be held at 9:45 a.m. at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church in Brentwood.
The service for Jorge Tigre, 18, of Bellport, will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church in East Patchogue, where a funeral Mass was held Wednesday for a third victim, Justin Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue.
A memorial service has not yet been scheduled for the fourth victim — Banegas’ cousin, Jefferson Villalobos, 20, of Pompano Beach, Florida. His family is considering transporting his body to Honduras, his mother, Francis Villalobos, told Newsday on Monday.
The four young men were found dead April 12 in a park at Lowell Avenue and Clayton Street in Central Islip.
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said last week that the four bodies had been slashed by “a sharp of edged instrument,” and that “all indications are that this is the work of MS-13,” a street gang that has been connected to similar recent killings of teenagers in the Brentwood area.
