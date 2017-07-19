Two people rescued an unconscious man from a burning car Wednesday afternoon after he crashed into a tree in Hauppauge, Suffolk police said.
Paul Gross, 53, of Mount Sinai, was driving along Townline Road at 4:43 p.m. when he suffered an apparent medical incident and crashed into the tree, police said. The car caught fire, police said.
Happague Fire Department volunteer Stephen Matteo, 31, of Hauppauge, heard the crash while in his home and rushed to the scene, while flagging down motorist Edmund Quinones, 57, of Ronkonkoma.
Both helped pull an unconscious Gross away from the car, police said.
Matteo and others, according to police, then provided medical care to help revive Gross.
Briana Stettner, 19, of Hauppauge, heard the crash and stalled traffic at the intersection of Townline Road and Hoffman Lane so emergency vehicles could get access, police said.
The Smithtown Fire Department took Gross to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was treated for several non-life-threatening injuries.
