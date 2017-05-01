TORIVERHEAD0502 - The Riverhead Town Board is supporting a pair of projects vying for county funding to revitalize the downtown area.
At its regular meeting today, the board is slated to vote on resolutions to issue letters of support for two separate projects entering Round 15 of Suffolk County’s Downtown Revitalization Grant Program.
One application involves the Jamesport-South Jamesport Civic Association’s proposal for a $50,000 county grant for adding LED lights along Main Street in downtown Jamesport. The project aims to upgrade and replace aging streetlights with more energy-efficient lights.
Jamesport civic representatives could not be reached for comment before deadline.
The other project is seeking $90,000 in funds for site improvements to the town-owned parking lot property along the Peconic River. The project, proposed by the Riverhead Business Improvement District Association, would involve using the funds for repaving of the parking lot.
The board meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at Riverhead Town Hall.
