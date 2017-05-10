Two men were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash outside the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.
Police said Farmingville resident Bradford Nandoo, 22, was driving west on Middle Country Road in a 2011 Mitsubishi when he sideswiped a 2002 Suburu driven by Edward LaRosa, 43, of Coram at 4:40 p.m. at the Moriches Road intersection.
Nandoo then lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree, police said. He and a backseat passenger, Taylor Hammel, 19, of Coram, suffered serious injuries, police said. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries.
LaRosa suffered minor injuries, police said.
All were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 631-854-8452.
Comments
