An outdoor “unity rally” is expected to draw Long Islanders from all walks of life Thursday night.

The rally will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the LGBT Network Center at Bay Shore, 34 Park Ave.

The event, held by the Long Island Progressive Coalition, will feature several speakers, including local immigrants, women, LGBTQ community members, and those who work in environment and education.

“It will be a lot of different people from across Long Island, coming together to voice their concerns and to stand in unity with each other,” said Lisa Tyson, director of the coalition.

Referring to President-elect Donald Trump, Tyson said: “We want to touch on all the areas Trump has really attacked and let the public know how different organizations can support them.”

Several other area groups, including Planned Parenthood of Nassau County, Long Island Jobs with Justice and local unions are also expected to take part.

Art supplies will be on hand for participants to create signs expressing their feelings about the current state of the country, Tyson said. A band is also scheduled to play.

The group has held two previous rallies outside Trump events before the election, including at his campaign stops in Bethpage and Patchogue, Tyson said.