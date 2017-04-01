Suffolk County police arson detectives are investigating a fire at a vacant Mastic Beach residence that went up in flames early Saturday.
Officials responded to a fire at the home on Maywood Dive around 4:15 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.
A photo taken at the scene shows firefighters attacking the fire using hoses from the exterior of the structure, which appears to have significant fire and smoke damage.
A call to the Mastic Beach Fire Department was not immediately returned Saturday morning.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the spokeswoman said.
