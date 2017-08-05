Subscribe
    Variety on display at Sayville’s Summerfest

    Updated
    By  miya.jones@newsday.com

    On Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 Sayville hosted day two

    On Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 Sayville hosted day two of its annual three-day Summerfest festival, where local vendors and performers gather to share their art and celebrate summer. 

    Longtimers and newbies at Saturday’s Summerfest in Sayville found a variety of attractions — from psychic readings to a Venus Fly Trap display to handmade crafts.

    Asked about the annual three-day festival, Sayville native Brian Ellison said: “It’s great that this is the one thing Sayville just won’t get rid of.”

    Ellison was there with his friend Sami Wilkinson, visiting from Indiana....

