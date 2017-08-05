Variety on display at Sayville’s Summerfest

On Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 Sayville hosted day two of its annual three-day Summerfest festival, where local vendors and performers gather to share their art and celebrate summer.
Longtimers and newbies at Saturday’s Summerfest in Sayville found a variety of attractions — from psychic readings to a Venus Fly Trap display to handmade crafts.
Asked about the annual three-day festival, Sayville native Brian Ellison said: “It’s great that this is the one thing Sayville just won’t get rid of.”
Ellison was there with his friend Sami Wilkinson, visiting from Indiana....
