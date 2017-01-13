The Brentwood Fire Department extinguished two vehicle fires early Friday.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a call for a car fire on Studley Street in Brentwood about 2:30 a.m.

She had no further information, including whether there were injuries.

Photographs from the scene, the 70 block of Studley Street, show two vehicles, including a Jeep, overcome by flames and severely damaged.