Firefighters respond to vehicles on fire in Brentwood early Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Suffolk County police said officers responded to a call for a car fire on Studley Street at about 2:30 a.m. (Credit: Joseph Cassano)
The Brentwood Fire Department extinguished two vehicle fires early Friday.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a call for a car fire on Studley Street in Brentwood about 2:30 a.m.
She had no further information, including whether there were injuries.
Photographs from the scene, the 70 block of Studley Street, show two vehicles, including a Jeep, overcome by flames and severely damaged.
