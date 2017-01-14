Firefighters respond to a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at a gas station at the William Floyd Parkway and Moriches Middle Island Road in Shirley. (Credit: Kevin Conn)
Suffolk County police said they are investigating a serious crash after a vehicle struck a gas station pump in Shirley on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a call at 11:25 a.m. for a pedestrian struck at 1430 William Floyd Pkwy., a police spokeswoman said.
Derya Fina, a clerk at the Mobil gas station, said in a phone interview that a white Nissan Altima struck the pump, knocking it off its foundation.
It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the crash.
Additional details were not immediately released by police.
