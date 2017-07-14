A pedestrian from California died after being struck by a vehicle Friday in Huntington, Suffolk County police said.
Jacklyn Henderson, 27, was on the eastbound side of Cove Road when an eastbound Mazda driven by Corey Mann, 23, hit her about 4:25 p.m., just west of Bayview Drive, police said.
Henderson of Aptos, California, was taken to Huntington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Mann of Northport stayed at the scene and was not injured, police said. The Mazda was impounded for a safety check.
Second Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8252.
