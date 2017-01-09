The Village of Amityville will hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposed new law that would ban test driving vehicles on residential roads.
The proposed law states that the village board of trustees has found that test driving and vehicle performance testing “represents a serious danger to life, limb, property and public safety” when done in residential areas.
Village officials said they had been dealing with problems with one particular car dealership and had worked out an agreement with it to do test driving on state-owned Montauk Highway rather than village residential streets. The proposed law, they said, would help enforce that agreement.
The proposed law would prohibit test driving by individuals seeking to buy vehicles or test repaired vehicles as well as principals or employees of dealerships, motor vehicle repair and body shops and public garages.
“Test driving can be done on state or county roads,” Mayor James Wandell said. “We don’t need our roads used for that purpose.”
The public hearing will take place at 7:30 p.m. at village hall, 21 Ireland Pl.
