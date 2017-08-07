A Wading River street now will bear a secondary name in honor of a late longtime local firefighter.

The Riverhead Town Board voted 5-0 at their regular meeting last week to authorize giving a secondary name to 20th Street in Wading River: “Thomas Lateulere Street,” in honor of Thomas Lateulere, who died June 27 last year at 52. The board honored Lateulere “as a tribute to his dedicated commitment and heroic obligation” as a 35-year volunteer firefighter with the Wading River Fire Department, Town Supervisor Sean Walter said at the meeting.

Lateulere, a Riverhead High School graduate, grew up in Wading River and was a sitting Wading River Fire District commissioner at the time of his death, as well as a former department chief. The board presented his mother, JoAnn Lateulere of Wading River, with a large street sign bearing her son’s name at the start of the meeting.

The Wading River street will carry a second sign bearing Lateulere’s name, but the road will continue to be identified officially as 20th Street, town officials said.

The board also voted 5-0 to appoint interim Community Development Administrator Dawn Thomas as community development project supervisor.

In the position, Thomas will oversee planning, organizing and direction of all functions of the town’s community development program and department.

Thomas, who was appointed to the administrator job in May after Chris Kempner stepped down to accept a position as associate director of the Stony Brook University Business Incubator at Calverton, will take the project supervisor role at an annual salary of $110,000, according to the town resolution.