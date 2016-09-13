The arraignment of the Water Mill Deli owner on charges he operated an illegal nightclub and catering business out of his East Hampton home was postponed until Monday.
Luis H. Farez, 53, who also owns a house in Flanders, was scheduled to enter a plea in East Hampton Town Justice Court Monday, but Judge Steven Tekulsky announced the defense had requested an adjournment.
Farez’s attorney, Christian Killoran, of Westhampton Beach, did not return calls for comment. Neither he nor his client was in court Monday.StoryAttorney: Nightclub operated in Hamptons home
East Hampton Town Attorney Michael Sendlenski said Farez is charged with code violations relating to allegedly having a commercial business operating from his Muir Boulevard house.
Sendlenski said the certificate of occupancy is only for a single-family residence.
Authorities were called to the home by neighbors in the early morning hours of Aug. 13 and found more than 130 people dancing and drinking, Sendlenski said. He added thatthere were security guards on duty at the club and patrons paid a $30 cover charge. He said alcohol could be purchased from a commercial-style bar.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.