A truck hit a tree on Wellwood Avenue just north of Edison Avenue in Wyandanch on Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2016. (Credit: Steve Pfost)
The driver of a pickup truck was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning on the border of East Farmingdale and Wyandanch, police said.
Christopher Kruse, 24, of West Babylon, was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 at about 6:10 a.m. north on Wellwood Avenue, north of Edison Avenue, when he lost control and struck a tree on the southbound side, Suffolk County police said.
Kruse was taken...
Kruse was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was being treated for serious injuries, police said.
Photographs from the scene showed the pickup truck nearly split in two by a tree.
First Squad detectives are investigating.
