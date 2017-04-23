Suffolk County police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that critically injured a man in Hauppauge early Sunday morning.
Police said the crash occurred about 1:50 a.m. as Jonathan Zatorski was driving a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer westbound on the Long Island Expressway, just west of Exit 55, and his vehicle rear-ended a 2002 Honda Accord. The Mercury overturned and Zatorski was ejected from the vehicle.
Zatorski, 31, of West Babylon, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and admitted in critical condition, police said. The driver of the Accord, Andrew McKinley, 27, of the Bronx, refused medical attention, police said.
Police said both drivers were alone in their vehicles, which were impounded for safety checks.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the wreck crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.
