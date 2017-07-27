A motorcyclist was killed when he was ejected from his bike during a collision Wednesday night on the westbound Southern State Parkway in East Farmingdale, State Police said.
Police said Christopher Helstowski, 40, of West Babylon, was killed when his 2013 Suzuki motorcycle collided with the back of a 2011 GMC Terrain west of Exit 33, Route 109, at 9:43 p.m.
During the collision, police said, Helstowski was ejected from the bike. He was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow where he was pronounced dead.
The other driver was not injured. There were no charges filed.
Police said the crash remains under investigation and ask anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.