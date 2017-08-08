A water main break flooded streets in a residential area of West Babylon overnight, officials said Tuesday.
The break was reported about 7:30 p.m. Monday at Neptune Avenue and Lafayette Road, just north of Sunrise Highway, officials said.
News 12 Long Island reported from the scene just before daybreak Tuesday that the main had been fixed and crews were cleaning up.
Comments
