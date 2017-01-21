A Toyota slammed sideways into a telephone pole late Friday night in West Islip, killing the driver and injuring his wife, Suffolk police said Saturday.
Walter Kneibert, 76, of West Islip, lost control shortly after getting off eastbound Sunrise Highway at about 11:25 p.m. and struck a utility pole on the service road, near Pine Avenue, which is about a half-mile west of the Robert Moses Causeway, police said.
Kneibert was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where his wife Ruth Kneibert, 72, was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Third Precinct detectives were at the scene overnight to piece together what happened, but no criminality was suspected, police said Saturday morning.
Police said investigators believe the victim’s Toyota Camry may have skidded on wet roads. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.
