West Islip residents on Wednesday raised public health and environmental safety concerns over a proposed plan to clean a Superfund site on Union Boulevard.
Concerns were raised as the state Department of Environmental Conservation held a public meeting about mitigation plans for the former Dzus Fastener site at 425 Union Blvd., where levels of cadmium and chromium were detected last year near Willetts Creek after decades of monitoring.
The DEC has proposed a $12.57 million cleanup plan, including removing soil and sediment, restoring the excavated area near the creek and replacing topsoil and plantings.
DEC officials at Wednesday’s meeting told residents the goal is to not just clean the site but to restore it.
“Once the sediment is removed everything will be put back” to its natural state, said Payson Long, the DEC project manager.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.