Up to 10 vehicles in what may be two separate crashes have shut down the westbound Long Island Expressway in the Hauppauge-Islandia area, Suffolk police said Tuesday night.

Three people have been taken to the hospital, including one who has serious injuries and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. The other two have injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The crash happened about 5:40 p.m. near the Motor Parkway overpass, and the LIE has been closed between Exit 56-Wheeler Road and Exit 57-Veterans Memorial Highway, authorities said.

“There are multiple vehicles and reports of five to 10 cars,” highway patrol Lt. David Geer said.

He said it was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash because some motorists pulled over to try to help the victims, Geer said.

Photos of the scene show one sedan with major front-end damage and another with rear-end damage.

Motorists were directed onto the service road, and while the eastbound LIE was not shut down, traffic has been slow due to rubbernecking, police said.

Other details were not immediately available as police tried to piece together what happened.