The westbound Long Island Expressway was closed for about an hour in the vicinity of Exit 68, the William Floyd Parkway, on Tuesday after police said a vehicle crashed into trees.
Suffolk County police said the crash in Yaphank was reported at 11:31 a.m. It was not immediately clear if there were injuries.
Police said details were still emerging.
The road was reopened at 12:32 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
