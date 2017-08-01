The westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway service road in Melville were closed Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer and a van collided, police said.
There were no serious injuries in the accident, which occurred about 2:05 a.m. at Route 110, a Suffolk County police spokesman said.
The westbound lanes of the service road remained closed as of 5:30 a.m., but traffic was moving freely on the expressway, according to the state Department of Transportation website.
