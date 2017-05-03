HIGHLIGHTS Mayor says change could help village restaurants boost patronage

Businesses applying for permit would be subject to annual review

Westhampton Beach Village officials may vote Thursday to ease restrictions resulting from a decades-old village zoning ordinance that prohibit dancing and certain fees at village restaurants.

Additional conditions in the code’s special exemption permit section for restaurants also include age restrictions and don’t allow businesses to have cover charges and admission fees.

According to officials, the regulations came into effect following a period during the 1970s when village officials received several complaints of drug use and late-night drinking and noise at establishments that were attracting unruly crowds.

There were “a great deal of problems” from such establishments at the time, village Deputy Mayor Ralph Urban said Wednesday.

However, the board was unaware of the law until it was brought to their attention that The Claddagh Restaurant and Tap Room on Montauk Highway was hosting events that are prohibited under the current town code.

If passed, the board would amend the regulations to eliminate the restrictions on dancing and cover charges. The board would annually review restaurants applying for permits to host events involving dancing and a cover charge.

“We would like to give businesses some flexibility so they can increase their patronage, but it would be a privilege, not a right, in order to do this,” said Mayor Maria Moore. “If we receive reports from the police department or from code enforcement that there are issues, we would review the application and have the right to withdraw the permit or not issue another one the following year.”

The village board of trustees will hold a public hearing Thursday on the proposed amendments to the ordinance. If there are no major objections, board members said they will likely vote on passing the revised code during the meeting.