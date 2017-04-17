The Westhampton Beach Village Board of Trustees voted 5-0 Thursday to adopt the $10.3 million village budget for 2017-18.

The village budget, which came to $10,359,284 for the next fiscal year, will increase by 2.5 percent, or $256,741, from last year’s adopted budget of $10,102,543.

Estimated revenue for the village in the newly adopted budget is expected to increase by $86,359, from $1,636,722 in 2016-17 to $1,723,081 for the coming year.

The tax levy, the money the village collects in taxes every year, rose by about 2.0 percent from $8,115,821 this fiscal year to $8,286,203 for 2017-18.

Meanwhile, the tax rate will rise by 1.79 percent from $2.97 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $3.02 per $1,000 when the budget goes into effect June 1.

The salaries of the mayor, village justice and trustees, all of which are elected positions, saw no changes, according to the budget. The budget for the village’s police and constable services is projected to increase by $187,166, from $2,402,272 last year to $2,589,438 for 2017-18.

Westhampton Beach Village Mayor Maria Moore said Friday the new budget provides an additional $100,000 for annual road paving, while also reserving funds for several infrastructure projects including replacing bulkhead at the marina, replacing storm drains under Main Street and resurfacing Main Street.