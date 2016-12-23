A 77-year-old woman died after the car she was driving crashed into a building adjacent to the Macy's store at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove around 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Suffolk County police say she had suffered a medical event before the crash. (Credit: James Carbone)
A 77-year-old driver suffered a medical event Friday and died after crashing at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, Suffolk County police said.
Margherita Giaquinto of Patchogue was driving in the parking lot about 2 p.m. when she struck a pole and a building, police said.
A photo of the scene showed a Mercedes-Benz in the rear of the Forever 21 store.
Giaquinto was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
