A woman from Germany who was critically injured in a head-on crash last week in Southampton has died, hospital officials said Tuesday.

Charlotte Meyer, 20, was one of two women hospitalized following the Hill Street collision involving two SUVs shortly before 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver of a westbound Lexus SUV crossed into the eastbound lane on a rural stretch of Hill Street and slammed into the women’s 2015 Audi Q5.

The driver of the Audi, Luisa S. Keszler, 26, of Southampton, was airlifted along with Meyer to Stony Brook University Hospital. Meyer was admitted in critical condition and died Monday night and Keszler remained at the hospital Tuesday where she was listed in serious condition, hospital officials said.

The Lexus driver was taken to Stony Brook and was treated for undisclosed injuries and released.

Shortly after the crash, Dr. Babak Maharlouei, 45, an anesthesiologist and partner in East End Anesthesiologists LLC, which operates out of Southampton Hospital, encountered the accident scene. He ended up providing treatment for Meyer along with medics until she could be taken to the hospital.

Southampton Village Det. Sgt. Herman Lamison, commanding officer of criminal investigations, said the doctor’s quick actions had given Meyer a chance at life.

On Monday Lamison said that no charges had been filed in the case but the probe was continuing and was expected to be completed by the end of the week. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.