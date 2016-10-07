A woman, whose car crashed into a building on Carleton Avenue in East Islip early Friday, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, Suffolk County police said.
The identity of the victim was not released, pending notification of next of kin.
The woman, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.
Police said it was not immediately clear if the driver was killed by the impact of the crash — or suffered a medical episode before the accident. The cause of death will be determined by the Suffolk County medical examiner.
Police said the crash was reported in a 911 call at 8:40 a.m. The call reported a vehicle had crashed into the AmVets building near the intersection of Carleton and Wall Street.
Police said that Crime Scene Unit detectives were dispatched to the scene, in addition to emergency responders.
Southbound Carleton Avenue was briefly closed at Moffitt Boulevard after the crash. It has since reopened.
Police said a Town of Islip inspector will determine the extent of damage to the building.
