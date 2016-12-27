A female driver was killed and several others were injured when a vehicle crashed into an East Northport pizzeria Monday night, Suffolk County police said.
A police spokeswoman said the driver who died was not the driver of the vehicle that crashed into Mario’s Pizza at Fifth Avenue and Larkfield Road about 9:52 p.m.
Most Popular
“Her vehicle was not the one that struck the building,” the spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman also said a male driver was seriously injured and another female driver and two child passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
A fourth driver and his passenger were not injured, she said.
The spokeswoman did not immediately have more details on Tuesday morning.
But a spokesman for the East Northport Fire Department said four vehicles were involved in the crash with seven people injured.
Firefighters used extrication tools to remove victims from one of the cars, he said.
The Greenlawn Fire Department and Commack Ambulance Corps also responded.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.