A woman died after being trapped in a fire that started in her East Quogue house Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was trapped in the front room of the West Side Avenue home, said Lt. Ted Jankowski of the East Quogue fire department.
The fire was reported about 4:15 p.m. and when the first of up to 40 firefighters arrived, heavy fire and smoke was coming out of a front room, he said.
Three or so firefighters searched the house and pulled the resident out of the front room, Jankowski said.
“Guys were searching prior to having even the hose lines operate,” he said.
The fire was under control in 10 minutes, confining most of the damage to the front of the house, he said: “The boys did a pretty good stop . . . It wasn’t a total loss in the adjoining rooms.”
Also, a police officer was injured by flying glass when he tried to break open a window to get inside shortly after the blaze was reported about 4:15 p.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Details on the cause of the fire were not immediately available Friday night as town and Suffolk County police, and the town fire marshal investigated.
