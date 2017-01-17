A woman found engulfed in flames on a school athletic field in Southold has died, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday.
The victim, 58, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after being discovered Thursday night outside Southold Junior Senior High School, authorities said.
The woman appeared alone at the time, Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley said then.
Members of a boys basketball team playing in the school gym saw her through the windows just after 6:30 p.m.; they put out the flames, said Southold Fire Chief Jim Rich.
A call Tuesday to Southold Town police was not immediately returned.
Police earlier said they were investigating whether it was a suicide attempt.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.