A woman was airlifted with critical injuries after being discovered engulfed in flames Thursday night at a school athletic field in Southold, authorities said.

It appears she was alone at the time outside the Southold Junior Senior High School and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, said Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A boys’ basketball team playing in the school gym saw her through the windows just after 6:30 p.m. and put out the flames, said Southold Fire Chief Jim Rich.

Police are investigating what happened, including whether it was a suicide attempt.