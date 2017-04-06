One person died and another was injured after a sedan and box truck collided in Shirley, Suffolk police said.
Robert Macioce, 65, was driving a Toyota west on Dawn Drive when he crashed with a truck going south on William Floyd Parkway at about 1:05 p.m., police said.
Macioce and his mother, Johanna Macioce, 89, both of Shirley, were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue. She was pronounced dead, police said, and her son was being treated for a leg injury.
Sean Maher, 44, of Mastic, drove the truck, owned by O’Flaherty Moving & Storage in Ronkonkoma, and he and his three passengers were not injured, police said.
Photos and video from the scene show a red sedan with massive front and right side damage.
William Floyd Parkway was closed in both directions near Dawn Drive as Seventh Precinct detectives investigated and reopened about 4 p.m., police said.
Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-8752.
