Long Islanders rallied Saturday in Huntington and Port Jefferson Station to show solidarity with huge women’s marches in Washington, D.C., and Manhattan in response to Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered early in the afternoon at the corner of Routes 347 and 112 in Port Jefferson Station.

“This is what democracy looks like,” protesters yelled just before 12:30 p.m., when they began marching around a grassy triangle at the intersection.

A number of passing motorists honked their horns in support of signs such as “Hate is not an American value” and “Hands off ACA,” a reference to the Affordable Care Act, which Trump and congressional Republicans have vowed to repeal.

A few drivers exclaimed “Trump!”

“I am here today because I know alone I am doomed,” rally organizer Kathy Greene-Lahey said to the cheering crowd. “Together with you I have hope.”

Erica Kutzing, 29, of Sound Beach, was rallying with a “Marching for her future” sign attached to the stroller of her 4-month-old daughter, Shea.

“I fear she’s going to lose a lot of her rights as a woman — her reproductive rights, her rights of affordable health care,” Kutzing said. “I’m scared for her future.”

Abel Munguia, 32, a Mexican immigrant who lives in Hampton Bays, said he was disturbed by Trump’s campaign comments characterizing many Mexican immigrants as rapists and murderers.

“I’m here because we have to support each other and move forward,” Munguia said in Spanish while hoisting a sign that said “Juntos Somos Más Fuertes,” which means “we are stronger together.”

Earlier Saturday, more than 20 people marched several hundred feet down Main Street in Huntington, carrying signs like “Stand Up Speak Out for Equality.” They then rallied at the Village Green.

“This is a demonstration to show our support for the march in D.C. and to stand up for women’s values, immigrant values and LGBT values ...,” said rally organizer Patricia Shih, of Huntington, who also plans to attend a 6 p.m. post-inauguration candlelight vigil in the same area, at Heckscher Park. “We want to raise our voices in support of those values, to demonstrate these are the true American values, not what the president espouses.”

Martin Stone, 66, of Northport, said he had to work this weekend and was not able to travel to Washington. Demonstrations on Long Island are a message to those worried about Trump that “we’re not going to take this lying down. If we stay in our homes and watch TV, nothing gets solved. This shows people they’re not alone.”

Stone said he agrees with Trump voters who believe their government has been ignoring the interests of the middle class.

But, he said, “All the people he’s bringing in to fill his cabinet are the 1 percent.[of wealthiest Americans] They’re the foxes in the chicken coop. They’re used to working for their stockholders, not the middle class.”

Greene-Lahey, 55, said the goal of the Port Jefferson Station rally is to bring together individuals and small local groups to form coalitions to monitor what the Trump administration does and hold it and local congressional representatives accountable. Volunteers were collecting participants’ names to connect them with organizations.

“We’re not just going to sit back and let them do whatever they want,” said Greene-Lahey, an activist on women’s issues. “People want to be engaged, and they don’t know where and how.”