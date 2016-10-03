Two workers were injured, one seriously, when a deck they were working on collapsed Monday afternoon in Copiague, Suffolk police said.

A 911 call came in about 1:30 p.m. reporting a deck collapse on Desoto Road, police said. One of the workers was seriously injured and was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and the other had minor injuries and went to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

First Squad detectives are investigating and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency that regulates workplace safety, was notified, police said.