Two workers were injured, one seriously, when a deck they were working on collapsed Monday afternoon in Copiague, Suffolk police said. (Credit: Paul Mazza)
Two workers were injured, one seriously, when a deck they were working on collapsed Monday afternoon in Copiague, Suffolk police said.
A 911 call came in about 1:30 p.m. reporting a deck collapse on Desoto Road, police said. One of the workers was seriously injured and was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and the other had minor injuries and went to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Two workers were injured, one seriously, when a deck they were working on collapsed Monday afternoon in Copiague, Suffolk police said.
A 911 call came in about 1:30 p.m. reporting a deck collapse on Desoto Road, police said. One of the workers was seriously injured and was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and the other had minor injuries and went to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.
First Squad detectives are investigating and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency that regulates workplace safety, was notified, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.