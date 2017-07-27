Firefighters from two departments battled an early morning blaze at a recycling yard in Wyandanch on Thursday.

The fire at the yard on Field Street was reported at 5:02 a.m., Suffolk County fire officials said.

Volunteers from East Farmingdale and North Lindenhurst responded to the scene and, officials said, the fire was under control less than two hours later. There were no reported injuries.