A Yaphank man was arrested and charged with drunken driving Tuesday night after he lost control of his 2008 Jeep in Eastport, crashing into a construction barrier and a wooded area, Suffolk County police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Justin Hank, 20, was arrested after the one-car crash near the intersection of the Sunrise Highway service road and County Road 111 at 10:50 p.m. He was not injured.

Police said Hank was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.