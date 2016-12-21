A Yaphank man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after he lost control of his 2008 Jeep in Eastport on Tuesday night, Dec. 20, 2016, crashing into a construction barrier and a wooded area near the intersection of the Sunrise Highway service road and County Road 111, Suffolk County police said. (Credit: Chris Sabella)
A Yaphank man was arrested and charged with drunken driving Tuesday night after he lost control of his 2008 Jeep in Eastport, crashing into a construction barrier and a wooded area, Suffolk County police said.
Justin Hank, 20, was arrested after the one-car crash near the intersection of the Sunrise Highway service road and County Road 111 at 10:50 p.m. He was not injured.
Police said...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
A Yaphank man was arrested and charged with drunken driving Tuesday night after he lost control of his 2008 Jeep in Eastport, crashing into a construction barrier and a wooded area, Suffolk County police said.
Justin Hank, 20, was arrested after the one-car crash near the intersection of the Sunrise Highway service road and County Road 111 at 10:50 p.m. He was not injured.
Police said Hank was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.