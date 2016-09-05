Things Long Islanders wouldn't understand
Sometimes it's hard to envision life outside Suffolk and Nassau counties.
But there are some traditions and terminology from other parts of the country that don't quite sync up to life on Long Island.
Dreaming of steak biscuits(Credit: Josh Stewart)
We have plenty of excellent steakhouses and barbecue joints, but there is one steak dish you probably won't find in a Long Island eatery: steak biscuits. Fry up a steak and serve it between two fluffy buttermilk biscuits, and you have a popular southern dish Long Islanders can only find in their dreams.
Put it up?(Credit: Steve Remich)
In some parts of the country, asking someone to put something "up" is the same thing as putting something "away." So if someone from outside Long Island asked us to "put that up," we might just raise the roof instead.
Pizza by the pie(Credit: John Dunn)
Who orders a "large pizza?" Every Long Islander knows pizza comes by the slice or by the pie. Then again, Long Islanders may be hesitant about trying pizza anywhere else, anyway.
Where's the Piano Man?(Credit: AP)
A Long Islander on a road trip may ask, "Why isn't this convenience store playing Billy Joel on a loop?" Wait a minute ... other states don't do that?
What's a Wawa?(Credit: AP)
Answer: A 7-Eleven and Subway combined, and then some. Wawa is unexplainable and unattainable to Long Islanders. This chain is so close (in New Jersey and Pennsylvania), yet so far away.
We call it 'soda'(Credit: AP)
Offer a "pop" to a Long Islander and they'll likely be confused.
'But officer, I'm from Long Island!'(Credit: iStock)
On Long Island, making a right turn on a red traffic light is usually OK, but try that around the country and there's a good chance you'll see flashing blue lights.
Mustard on what?(Credit: Flickr Creative Commons / Nick Perrone)
Long Island eateries usually don't serve mustard on hamburgers. In other parts of the country, if you only want ketchup you better ask!
Walk this way, talk this way...
Why do people tend to walk (and even talk) a bit slower everywhere else? Maybe we just walk and talk too fast? No, that can't be right...
Who could confuse the islands?(Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)
Believe it or not, there are people out there who think that our home is one of the five boroughs. Come on, how can you mix up Long Island and Staten Island?
Your bagels don't hold water to ours(Credit: Chris Ware)
Tons of locals have migrated to other parts of the country. Unfortunately, they can't take the water with them, which is thought by some to be the main ingredient that takes LI bagels to the next level.
Hoagies and Heroes and Subs, Oh My!(Credit: Mama's of Corona)
We know them as heroes, but in other parts of the country, they're subs, hoagies, grinders, wedges, or even Italians. Now that's confusing.
That's 'wicked'(Credit: AP)
Unless you went to college with someone from Boston, do you know all the ways "wicked" can be used in a sentence? Example: "That's wicked awesome!"
Philly lingo(Credit: AP)
Unless you're friends with someone from Philly, what is a "jawn?" Really, it's a word to describe any place or thing, such as "Were you at that jawn last night?" or "I stopped by the jawn before."
New Jersey gas stations(Credit: File photo)
Long Islanders could live to be 100, and they still wouldn't understand why they can't pump their own gas in Jersey...
