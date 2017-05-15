Sometimes it's hard to envision life outside Suffolk and Nassau counties.

But there are some traditions and terminology from other parts of the country that don't quite sync up to life on Long Island.

What other examples should we have? Email them to josh.stewart@newsday.com.

"I'm sorry... oh, I mean..." (Credit: iStock) (Credit: iStock) Not saying that Long Islanders are defensive or anything, but when consoling people here compared to some other parts of the country, providing proper context seems essential. Saying "I'm sorry" sans explanation, while OK elsewhere, often can elicit a quizzical response from a Long Islander of "You didn't do anything." Of course they didn't, but around here "I'm sorry that happened" or similar more specific phrasing appears to be preferable.

'A blind bird did what?' (Credit: iStock) (Credit: iStock) Trust me, we've done the research. Southern colloquialisms are a great way to earn strange looks from native LIers. "Even a blind bird catches a worm sometimes" or "Keep it between the buoys" -- the latter made more famous by a Alan Jackson/Jimmy Buffett collaboration -- are among those proven to draw blank stares.

How am I supposed to wear that? (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) On Long Island a "toboggan" is a sled people ride when is snows. But did you know that in some parts of the country -- most notably South of the Mason-Dixon -- a toboggan is the knit cap one wears to stay warm when going sledding?

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

You say 'drywall,' but we say... (Credit: AP / Morry Gash) (Credit: AP / Morry Gash) In many parts of the country, the terms "wallboard," "drywall" and "plasterboard" are common. But when embarking on a construction project on Long Island, we'll step in to the hardware store and say, "Show me the Sheetrock."

Grits? (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry) When Long Island native Geraldine Merola moved to the South, she said it took her six months to finally learn what grits are. "They'd tell me it's hominy, as if that was going to clear everything up!" she said. Many Long Islanders would agree: we're not too big on grits here. Polenta? Now that we understand.

Long trips into the city? (Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) Manhattan is magnificent, don't get us wrong, but some of us can't seem to wrap our heads around people who spend long vacations in the city as opposed to somewhere peaceful and quiet.

Have a half and half (Credit: Flickr / epw) (Credit: Flickr / epw) When you're drinking a half and half on Long Island, you can bet it's a refreshing combination of iced tea and lemonade. But if you travel elsewhere and place that order, you might end up with a glass of coffee creamer.

My home "town"? (Credit: Town of North Hempstead) (Credit: Town of North Hempstead) "What's your hometown?" This is a common question a traveling Long Islander may get from a friendly convenience store clerk. It should be an easy answer, but Long Islanders may end up offering a convoluted response since they don't really come from towns. They live in towns, like Oyster Bay, but their actual "hometown" may be Hicksville (which is actually a hamlet), or Brookville (which is a village). Get into the second sentence of explanation and the next thing you hear may be the clerk saying, "Next customer please!"

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

What do you call these kicks? (Credit: John Griffin) (Credit: John Griffin) Here, they're sneakers -- plain and simple. But in some places outside New York, folks more refer to them as "tennis shoes" or "gym shoes."

Dreaming of steak biscuits (Credit: Josh Stewart) (Credit: Josh Stewart) We have plenty of excellent steakhouses and barbecue joints, but there is one steak dish you probably won't find in a Long Island eatery: steak biscuits. Fry up a steak and serve it between two fluffy buttermilk biscuits, and you have a popular southern dish Long Islanders can only find in their dreams.

Put it up? (Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) In some parts of the country, asking someone to put something "up" is the same thing as putting something "away." So if someone from outside Long Island asked us to "put that up," we might just raise the roof instead.

Pizza by the pie (Credit: John Dunn) (Credit: John Dunn) Who orders a "large pizza?" Every Long Islander knows pizza comes by the slice or by the pie. Then again, Long Islanders may be hesitant about trying pizza anywhere else, anyway.

Where's the Piano Man? (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) A Long Islander on a road trip may ask, "Why isn't this convenience store playing Billy Joel on a loop?" Wait a minute ... other states don't do that?

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

What's a Wawa? (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Answer: A 7-Eleven and Subway combined, and then some. Wawa is unexplainable and unattainable to Long Islanders. This chain is so close (in New Jersey and Pennsylvania), yet so far away.

We call it 'soda' (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Offer a "pop" to a Long Islander and they'll likely be confused.

'But officer, I'm from Long Island!' (Credit: iStock) (Credit: iStock) On Long Island, making a right turn on a red traffic light is usually OK, but try that around the country and there's a good chance you'll see flashing blue lights.

Mustard on what? (Credit: Flickr Creative Commons / Nick Perrone) (Credit: Flickr Creative Commons / Nick Perrone) Long Island eateries usually don't serve mustard on hamburgers. In other parts of the country, if you only want ketchup you better ask!

Walk this way, talk this way... Why do people tend to walk (and even talk) a bit slower everywhere else? Maybe we just walk and talk too fast? No, that can't be right...

Who could confuse the islands? (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin) Believe it or not, there are people out there who think that our home is one of the five boroughs. Come on, how can you mix up Long Island and Staten Island?

Your bagels don't hold water to ours (Credit: Chris Ware) (Credit: Chris Ware) Tons of locals have migrated to other parts of the country. Unfortunately, they can't take the water with them, which is thought by some to be the main ingredient that takes LI bagels to the next level.

Hoagies and Heroes and Subs, Oh My! (Credit: Mama's of Corona) (Credit: Mama's of Corona) We know them as heroes, but in other parts of the country, they're subs, hoagies, grinders, wedges, or even Italians. Now that's confusing.

That's 'wicked' (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Unless you went to college with someone from Boston, do you know all the ways "wicked" can be used in a sentence? Example: "That's wicked awesome!"

Philly lingo (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Unless you're friends with someone from Philly, what is a "jawn?" Really, it's a word to describe any place or thing, such as "Were you at that jawn last night?" or "I stopped by the jawn before."

New Jersey gas stations (Credit: File photo) (Credit: File photo) Long Islanders could live to be 100, and they still wouldn't understand why they can't pump their own gas in Jersey...