Celebrities visit Long Island schools for all kinds of reasons. Sometimes it's to spread cheer to kids with special needs. Sometimes a star wants to find out what it's like to get a real job, like a teacher or a principal. Then again, sometimes an alumnus who found fame returns to be honored -- or even to finally pick up his diploma. We've seen it all when the famous step on Long Island school grounds!

Billy Joel (Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Billy Joel speaks at the Hicksville High School graduation on Saturday, June 24, 2017, 50 years after his own scheduled commencement. Joel, who had fallen shy by one English credit, returned to the school in 1992 to receive a diploma.

Alan Alda Buy photo (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Actor, author and activist Alan Alda, left, best known for his role as "Hawkeye" on "M*A*S*H," attends the Campaign for Stony Brook kickoff event at Stony Brook University on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015.

Chris Weidman (Credit: Baldwin School District) (Credit: Baldwin School District) Then-UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, a 2002 Baldwin High School graduate, visits with students at his alma mater on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014, after making a surprise appearance during a homecoming pep rally.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Baldwin School District) (Credit: Baldwin School District) UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman, a 2002 Baldwin High School graduate, speaks to student athletes at his alma mater on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014 after making a surprise appearance during the homecoming pep rally.

Boomer Esiason (Credit: East Islip School District) (Credit: East Islip School District) Former NFL quarterback and current sports broadcaster Norman "Boomer" Esiason, right, paid a surprise pep rally visit to his alma mater, East Islip High School, to present coach Sal Ciampi Jr., center, with the Super Bowl High School Honor Roll's "Golden Football." during the homecoming pep rally on Oct. 9, 2015.

Mick Foley Buy photo (Credit: Ed Betz) (Credit: Ed Betz) Three-time WWE champion and 1983 Ward Melville High alumlus Mick Foley stands in the school's gym in Setauket and recalls his athletic career there on March 18, 2013.

J.R. Martinez (Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) "Dancing with the Stars" champ J.R. Martinez with fifth-grader Michael Consenza on Wednesday, March 26, 2014. The Iraq War veteran visited the Henry Viscardi School in Albertson, which serves students with severe physical disabilities.

Judd Apatow (Credit: Twitter) (Credit: Twitter) "I never picked up my '85 high school diploma. A nice woman in the office at Syosset High found it so I picked it up. :)" -- This quote, along with this picture of Apatow and Syosset High School principal Giovanni Durante, showed up on Apatow's verified account on Sept. 6, 2012. Since graduating from Syosset High School in 1985 -- where he honed his creative skills on campus radio station WKWZ 88.5 FM -- Apatow has produced blockbuster Hollywood comedies including "Superbad," "Knocked Up," "The 40 Year Old Virgin," "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby" and "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy."

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Adam Schefter and Steve Levy (Credit: Erin Geismar) (Credit: Erin Geismar) ESPN personalities and John F. Kennedy High School Bellmore alumni Adam Schefter, left, and Steve Levy returned to Kennedy in 2012 to tour the school and speak to students.

Ralph Macchio Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Actor, filmmaker and Long Island native Ralph Macchio greets film students at BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset on October 8, 2014. Macchio, better known for his roles in "The Karate Kid" movies and "My Cousin Vinny," visited the art school to teach the students about the nuances of the film industry during a Q&A session and a private screening of his new film, "Across Grace Alley".

The Long Island actor met with students in a Long Island High School for the Arts master class on Oct. 8, 2014 in Syosset, where he presented a private screening of his new short film "Across Grace Alley." (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

Tobias Harris (Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Long Island native and Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris speaks to students at Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle School in Hempstead Wednesday, May 25, 2016.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, a Long Island native, hands a $50 bill to 7th-grader De'Andre Oates while speaking to students at Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle School in Hempstead Wednesday, May 25, 2016. Harris first handed him a $20 bill, then asked if he wanted to keep that, or take a chance on what bill might be in his other pocket.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

John Starks (Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) New York Knicks' fan Oliver Membreno, 8, of Baldwin, reads a book along with former NBA star John Starks during a "Read to Achieve" program held at the Baldwin Public Library on July 23, 2013.

Monique Coleman (Credit: T.C. McCarthy) (Credit: T.C. McCarthy) Monique Coleman, of "Dancing With the Stars" and "High School Musical" fame, spoke to students at Cantiague Elementary School in Jericho about charity and self-esteem on Nov. 19, 2010.

Ottis "O.J." Anderson (Credit: Erin Geismar) (Credit: Erin Geismar) Ottis "O.J." Anderson, a former running back for the New York Giants and Super Bowl MVP, speaks to members of the Harry B. Thompson Middle School football team about his experience in professional football at the Syosset school on Oct. 24, 2012.

Lisa Lisa (Credit: Ed Betz) (Credit: Ed Betz) Eastern Suffolk BOCES student at Centereach Academic Center Chemise Williams, 17, of Bellport, dips pop singer Lisa Lisa's hands into wax for a hand treatment at the Centereach Academic Center on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. Lisa Lisa, of Cult Jam, was known for her Motown-flavored freestyle music in the 1980s. The New York native performed her hits, including "Lost in Emotion" and "Can You Feel the Beat," for students at the center.

Buy photo (Credit: Heather Walsh) (Credit: Heather Walsh) Singer Billy Joel receives a doctorate of music during Stony Brook University's 55th commencement ceremony at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University on Friday, May 22, 2015.

Muhammad Wilkerson (Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) New York Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson works out with seventh-graders at Sequoya Middle School in Holtsville on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014 while promoting the NFL and the National Dairy Council's "Fuel Up to Play 60" program and a special contest to award grants to two Long Island schools.

Gloria Gaynor Buy photo (Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Singer Gloria Gaynor, whose 1978 hit song "I Will Survive" remains a popular disco anthem, watches as fifth-grader Mia Smith speaks during the "Pink-Out" fundraising event to raise breast cancer awareness at Northside Elementary School in Farmingdale on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015.

Nick Cannon (Credit: Erica Jackson) (Credit: Erica Jackson) Nick Cannon takes over from Setauket Elementary School Principal Nathalie Lilavoius on April 11, 2014, to reward students for their food donation efforts to Long Island Cares.

(Credit: Erica Jackson) (Credit: Erica Jackson) Nick Cannon teaches Setauket Elementary School principal Nathalie Lilavoius how to DJ during his visit to the school on April 11, 2014, to reward students for their food donation efforts for Long Island Cares.

(Credit: Erica Jackson) (Credit: Erica Jackson) "America's Got Talent" host Nick Cannon gets photographed with students at Setauket Elementary School, where he served as principal for the day as part of a Long Island Cares food drive contest on April 11, 2014.

(Credit: Erica Jackson) (Credit: Erica Jackson) Nick Cannon speaks to Setauket Elementary School students over the school's public address system as part of his guest-principal stint on April 11, 2014, to reward students for their food collection efforts for Long Island Cares.

Jim Brown (Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) NFL legend Jim Brown poses after being honored in his hometown community as part of a special program called "Hometown Hall of Famers" at his alma mater, Manhasset High School, on April 29, 2013.

Scooby-Doo (Credit: Brittany Wait) (Credit: Brittany Wait) Thirteen Eastern Suffolk BOCES students won first place in the third annual Mutt-i-grees "American Adopts" National PSA Contest. North Shore Animal League, Publishing Clearing House and Scooby-Doo presented a $2,500 educational grant to the animal science program at the Brookhaven Technical Center in Bellport on May 14, 2013.

New York Mets Buy photo (Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) New York Mets player Lucas Duda plays wheelchair baseball with Marcos Teveras, 17, as Mets players visit the Henry Viscardi School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2014, in Albertson.

Danny Green (Credit: Handout) (Credit: Handout) North Babylon alumnus and current NBA star Danny Green, right, and his father Danny Green presented Robert Moses Middle School Principal Kathleen Harnett with a plaque and framed photo of himself from the 2013 NBA Finals as a thank-you for her support of his Team Green basketball camp. The younger Green flew in from San Antonio on Sept. 12, 2013, where he plays for the Spurs, to surprise staff and students with his appearance.

(Credit: James Escher ) (Credit: James Escher ) North Babylon native Danny Green, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs, right, laughs with friends during a break in a summer basketball camp he hosts annually at Robert Moses Middle School on July 23, 2013.

Billy Joel (Credit: Glen Cove School District) (Credit: Glen Cove School District) Billy Joel watches the Deasy Elementary School students perform their spring concert, "The River of Dreams: A Billy Joel Tribute," held at Finley Middle School's Wunsch Art Center in Glen Cove on April 9, 2014.

James Franco (Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) Actor James Franco poses with fans outside East Rockaway High School on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, after filming scenes inside the school with his "Michael" co-stars Zachary Quinto and Charlie Carver.

(Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) James Franco fans gather around the actor to take a group photo outside East Rockaway High School on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, where they waited for hours while Franco filmed scenes inside the school for the biopic "Michael."

Charlie Carver (Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) Actor Charlie Carver, best known for his roles in the TV series "Teen Wolf" and "The Leftovers," meets fans outside East Rockaway High School on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, while filming the biopic, "Michael," with James Franco and Zachary Quinto.

(Credit: Tara Conry) (Credit: Tara Conry) Actor Charlie Carver spends time with fans in East Rockaway on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, while filming scenes for "Michael," a biopic that also stars James Franco, Zachary Quinto and Emma Roberts.

Fabio Viviani (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa) Fabio Viviani, known for his appearances on "Top Chef," comes to Adelphi University on April 16, 2014, as part of the school's program to introduce students to a higher quality lunch experience.

Jenny McCarthy (Credit: Brittany Wait) (Credit: Brittany Wait) "The View" co-host Jenny McCarthy gets a taste of what it's like to be a teacher as she takes over a second-grade classroom at Woodhull Elementary School in Shirley on Friday, March 14, 2014.

(Credit: Brittany Wait) (Credit: Brittany Wait) "The View" co-host Jenny McCarthy visits Nathaniel Woodhull Elementary School in Shirley to teach Leigh-Ann Rosen's second-grade class on Friday, March 14, 2014. The visit was taped for a segment on "The View" called "Jenny Does Your Job!"

(Credit: Brittany Wait) (Credit: Brittany Wait) "The View" co-host Jenny McCarthy takes over a second-grade classroom at Woodhull Elementary School in Shirley to get a taste of what it's like to be a teacher on Friday, March 14, 2014.

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Credit: Ursula Moore) (Credit: Ursula Moore) Actress, singer and Uniondale High School alum Sheryl Lee Ralph receives a plaque as she stands with the school's director of music and art, Kelvin Jenkins, and show choir director Lynnette Carr-Hicks on May 10, 2012. When she learned that her alma mater's show choir had won a national competition at Lincoln Center the previous March, she decided to visit and congratulate the Rhythm of the Knight show choir face to face.

(Credit: Ursula Moore) (Credit: Ursula Moore) Uniondale High School Director of Music and Art Kelvin Jenkins presents a plaque to actress, singer and Uniondale High alumna Sheryl Lee Ralph on May 10, 2012.

Samantha Valle (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Chuck Taylor, a rescued border collie, gets into position to do a catch with Long Island celebrity dog trainer Samantha Valle at the Hauppauge Middle School in Hauppauge on April 25, 2014.

Mark Wood (Credit: Chuck Fadely) (Credit: Chuck Fadely) Long Island native Mark Wood of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra brought his electric violin to Lynbrook High School on Nov. 1, 2013, Friday, to work with the school orchestra. They practiced for an evening concert of rock orchestra music.