She took part in All-State Choir as a Connetquot High School student, and upon graduating in 1995, her vision for the future was clear. In the yearbook, the quote alongside her senior portrait reads, "[She] dreams of spending the rest of her life surrounded by music and people she loves, and always having an audience." (Credit: Connetquot High School)
Long Island celebrities like Idina Menzel were once Long Island high school students. Take a look at their yearbooks and see if you can figure out what Menzel, Billy Crystal, Geraldo Rivera, Steve Buscemi, J.P. Rosenbaum, Amy Schumer, Edie Falco, Debbie Gibson and others looked like before they were stars....
Long Island celebrities like Idina Menzel were once Long Island high school students. Take a look at their yearbooks and see if you can figure out what Menzel, Billy Crystal, Geraldo Rivera, Steve Buscemi, J.P. Rosenbaum, Amy Schumer, Edie Falco, Debbie Gibson and others looked like before they were stars.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.