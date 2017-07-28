Two Valley Stream school districts are due in court Friday for oral arguments in a lawsuit over one district’s withholding $1.4 million in tax revenue from the other following a dispute about the Green Acres Mall’s tax breaks.

Valley Stream District 24 is one of three elementary districts that gives a portion of its tax levy to the Central High School District. District 24 refused to hand over a portion of its levy in May, arguing that payments-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOTs, should be counted as tax revenue in the school’s funding formulas.

The high school district sued to get the money in June and also asked a judge to force three of its board of education members, who also sit on District 24’s board, to recuse themselves from discussions and votes on the lawsuit. They have since voluntarily recused themselves.

Nassau Supreme Court Justice Jack Libert is expected to require the money be kept in a custodial account while the case plays out.

The case stems from a furor over tax breaks granted to the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream by the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency. The mall and an adjacent shopping center, the Green Acres Commons, are not on the county’s tax rolls because of their PILOTs. District 24 contends that all properties that have PILOTs should be treated as if they are still on the tax rolls.